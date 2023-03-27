Famous pianist Mikhail Pletnev to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Grammy Award winner, pianist Mikhail Pletnev, will perform on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 16, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, under the baton of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov, will also perform in the concert consisting of two parts. The evening will feature works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, whose 150th birthday is celebrated this year all over the world.

The world-famous pianist, composer, and conductor Mikhail Pletnev is one of the most influential musicians of modern day. Despite becoming a laureate of the International Youth Piano Competition in Paris at the age of 16, Mikhail Pletnev has become known to a wide musical audience since 1978, when he was the winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

With famous orchestras from Europe and America, the musician has performed solo concerts in different countries. Mikhail Pletnev is also among the musicians offering the world's best interpretations of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's works.

In 1980, Pletnev made his debut as a conductor. In 1990, the pianist established the first independent orchestra in the history of Russia, the Russian National Orchestra, which, under the direction of Pletnev, entered the list of the most prestigious musical groups in the world.