Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 March 2023 16:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Young Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully performed at the 'Keti Cup 2022' international tournament in rhythmic gymnastics, which was held on March 25-26 in Tbilisi (Georgia), Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by the students of the Ojag Sports Club.

The young gymnasts returned home with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals:

Maya Kozachuk - two gold medals (clubs and ball exercise) and one silver medal (all-around);

Selin Yusifova - two gold medals (all-around and exercise without apparatus) and one silver medal (ball exercise);

Sara Jalilli - one gold medal (all-around), one silver medal (without apparatus), and one bronze medal (ball exercise);

Nilufar Gasimova - one gold (without apparatus) and one silver medal (all-around);

Suada Iskakova - one gold (exercise with clubs) and one bronze medal (without apparatus);

Roya Alikishiyeva - one gold (exercise with a hoop) and one bronze medal (exercise with clubs);

Alsu Abdullayeva - one gold medal (without apparatus);

Akhu Aslanova - one silver medal (without apparatus);

Farah Hasanova - one silver (without apparatus);

Inara Abiyeva - one silver medal (ball exercise);

Beril Yalin - one silver medal (ball exercise);

Leyla Azagova - one bronze medal (all-around);

Ayla Abbaszade - one bronze medal (exercise with clubs).

Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international tournament (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more