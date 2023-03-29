Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan confirms 97 more COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

Society Materials 29 March 2023 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 97 more COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan has detected 97 new COVID-19 cases, 2 patients have recovered, and 3 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,591 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,117 of them have recovered, and 10,178 people have died. Currently, 296 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,432 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,556,844 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more