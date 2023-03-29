Azerbaijan's DOST agency to open new regional centers until 2026 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. As many as 11 new regional centers of Azerbaijan's DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security] Agency, and also 55 DOST branches and Smart DOST points are planned to be established in the country from 2023 through 2026, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, this issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the DOST Agency.

During the meeting, it was also noted that Baku city and the Absheron district of Azerbaijan have been already fully covered by the services of DOST centers following the opening of the Baku DOST Center No. 5 in December 2022.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev reminded that the DOST Agency was opened by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in May 2019, and then six more DOST centers were opened,

According to Babayev, work continues to build a regional infrastructure for the centers.

The minister stressed that the DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services in a ‘single window’, rapidly, transparently, and on a modern, innovative basis.

Over the past period of this year, about 165,000 services were provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were provided to more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of satisfaction of citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.

It was noted that the experience of DOST, which is an example of successful social reform in Azerbaijan, is highly appreciated at the international level. In confirmation of this, the DOST Agency was awarded eight international awards last year.

The agency, which was selected as a finalist for two projects in international competitions, has also received four international ISO certificates.

Building of a regional DOST infrastructure will enable to cover the entire population of the country, including residents of the liberated territories, with the services of DOST centers. At the same time, work will continue to expand the use innovative approaches and technological solutions, the development of DOST center services and ensuring the convenience of citizens, increasing accessibility, expanding international cooperation and sharing experience.

Besides, during the meeting, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency Farid Mammadov made a presentation on its activities, including the services of DOST centers provided to the population over the past period of 2023, the activities of the 142 call center, and the goals of the agency.