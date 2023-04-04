Azerbaijan expands prosecutor general's powers following parliamentary discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The powers of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General have been expanded, Trend reports.

A bill on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prosecutor's Office" has been discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the amendment, the powers of the prosecutor general will also include the approval of a sample service certificate for employees of the Prosecutor's Office.

According to the bill, depending on the information in the service certificate, as well as to ensure efficiency when making changes to issues related to the description of the service certificate, it was proposed to classify the approval of the model of the service certificate of prosecutors as one of the issues to be resolved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The regulation on the service certificate of prosecutors was approved by the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 29, 2001. Following this regulation, the service certificate verifies the identity of an employee of the prosecutor's office, his/her special rank and position, and also establish the description of the service certificate of the prosecutor's worker.

At the same time, in accordance with the regulation, the service card of the Prosecutor General of the Azerbaijan Republic, his/her deputies and other employees of the prosecutor's office, except the service card of the prosecutor of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is signed by the Prosecutor General of the Azerbaijan Republic or the Deputy Prosecutor General and submitted appropriately.

Upon dismissal of an employee of the prosecutor's office, the service certificate is returned to the body that submitted it.

After discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

The law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prosecutor's Office" consists of eight chapters and 45 articles.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan is Khanlar Aliyev appointed on May 1, 2020.