Our main goal is to hold European, World Mini-Football Championships in Azerbaijan - AMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Our main goal is to hold the European and World Mini-Football Championships in Azerbaijan, negotiations in this direction are ongoing, Founder of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation (AMF) Orkhan Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking about the international tournament in Baku, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Mammadov said that the main goal of Azerbaijan’s national team is to become the winner of the competition.

"The Azerbaijani team, which won the European Championship [held last year in Slovakia], will participate in the tournament. I hope that our team will repeat this success and win gold medals," he added.

The national teams of the Czech Republic, South Africa, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine will also take part in the international tournament.

The winner will be determined on May 6.