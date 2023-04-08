Azerbaijan detains local heroin runners recruited by Iranian dealer (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The officers of Nasimi Police Department in Baku, as well as territorial and police departments conducted an operation against locals, who got involved in drug trafficking, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Among the five detained drug dealers were Huseyn Osmanov, Eldeniz Guliyev, Elyanar Ibragimov, Hayala Abbasova and Elmir Mammadov.

About 3 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine were found to be in these individuals’ possession.

As the detainees said, they got drugs for sale online, from an Iranian citizen named "Mobil".

Moreover, it was also established that, as a result of the operation, the detained drug traffickers were engaged in promoting illegal drugs among youth and teenagers on social networks by order of the Iranian drug dealer.

Regarding these facts, the investigation on the case continues.