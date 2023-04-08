Shusha to host number of events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. Shusha city will host a number of events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Trend reports.

Speaking to the participants of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY, Karimov informed them about the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan.

"There were 196 historical monuments in the city of Shusha, and many of them, unfortunately, were destroyed during the Armenian occupation. However, as you can see, construction and restoration work is going on intensively in the city,” he noted.

“In 2023, we plan to develop new projects to quickly return to the pearl of the Caucasus - the city of Shusha - its former charm," added the official.

The event has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy under the university.

The opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY was held on April 7 in the city of Baku. The event speakers were the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov who made a video speech, as well as Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Bilal Cakici and Chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz.