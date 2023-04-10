Management and employees of "Azpetrol" company visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on the eve of the Great Leader's centennial (PHOTO)

The management and employees of "Azpetrol" company visited the Heydar Aliyev Center within the framework of the implementation of President Ilham Aliyev's Decree "On declaring 2023 as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Under the guidance of the CEO of the company, Jeyhun Mammadov, the employees got to know the expositions dedicated to the life and activities of the Great Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Center. The employees of the Center informed the "Azpetrol" delegation about the design of the Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture and was opened on the eve of the 90th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the main directions of activity.

It was noted that the Center aims to study the philosophy of statehood and Azerbaijani ideology of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, to research and promote the legacy of Heydar Aliyev, to implement projects that serve the development of science, education, culture, health, sports, ecology and economy, and to promote the history and culture of Azerbaijan. It operates in the direction of promoting the Azerbaijani language and other national and spiritual assets in the international world, as well as promoting world culture and various examples of civilization in Azerbaijan, holding local, regional and international conferences, symposiums and other events.

The most interesting part of the Center, which operates in the direction of researching, promoting and preserving Heydar Aliyev's heritage, is the Heydar Aliyev Museum. The museum reflects different periods of the history of Azerbaijan and the life and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The information collected here is delivered to visitors in an interactive form. The three-floor museum presents interesting facts, photo and video materials and other unique exhibits related to national leader Heydar Aliyev.