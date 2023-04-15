Azerbaijani graces reach final following second day of AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions among juniors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The finalists among the juniors in mace and ribbon exercises were determined as part of the second day of the 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani grace Nazrin Abdullayeva has reached the finals in the mace exercises, receiving 26.550 points, and Nuray Ahmadzade - in the ribbon exercises (25.400 points).

In the mace exercises among the juniors, Liliana Levinska (Poland, 30.500 points), Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 29.950 points), Michelle Nesterova (Uzbekistan, 29.900 points), Lian Rona (Israel, 29.250 points), Dara Malinova (Bulgaria, 28.750 points), Boglarka Barkoci (Hungary, 27.600 points), and Alexandra Udodova (Kyrgyzstan, 26.200 points) reached the finals.

In the ribbon exercises among the juniors, along with Ahmadzade, Liliana Levinska (30.400 points), Sofia Usova (Uzbekistan, 28.900 points), Lian Rona (Israel, 28.750 points), Daria Slyusarenko (Moldova, 28.000 points), Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 27.850 points), Boglarka Barkoci (Hungary, 26.050 points), as well as Dara Malinova (Bulgaria, 25.600 points) reached the finals.

The 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In this competition, 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is represented by 38 gymnasts - of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (six seniors, 14 juniors), and 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (one adult team, two junior teams).