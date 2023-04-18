Azerbaijan busts another drug operation from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Smuggling of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented in the official area of the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment service of the State Border Guard Troops on April 13 at 23:50 (GMT+4), the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the service, as a result of the operational measures taken, a resident of the Shamkir district Vugar Gurbanov, born in 1982, was detained.

During the search, two bundles of drugs with a total weight of 20.4 kilograms were found and seized from him.

Operational and investigative measures on the given fact are ongoing, added the service.

Previously, as a result of joint activities of employees of the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, on April 5, the smuggling of narcotic drugs with a total weight of 11.3 kilograms and 1000 tablets of psychotropic substances (methadone M-40) into the country from Iran has been averted on the official territory of the Horadiz border detachment.