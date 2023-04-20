Family Health Center put into operation in Azerbaijani village of Tartar district (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

First version published at 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A Family Health Center (Medical Center) has started operating in the Azerbaijani village of Talish of the Tartar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend.

The Family Health Center was established by order of the Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov at the Tartar Central District Hospital subordinated to TABIB.

The center's building, commissioned after renovation, consists of five rooms. Moreover, the establishment is provided with all necessary medical equipment and has emergency ambulance services.

In addition,16 employees (medical and non-medical personnel) from the Tartar Central District Hospital will provide services to the population at the Family Health Center.