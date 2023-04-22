World Cup in Baku organized at high professional level - Ambassador of Cuba (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku has been organized at a high professional level, Ambassador of Cuba Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion told Trend.

Concepcion made the remark during his visit to the National Gymnastics Arena in the Azerbaijani capital within the framework of the World Cup.

“I want to congratulate Azerbaijan on such a high professional level of the competition’s organization,” he said.

"The National Gymnastics Arena made a great impression on me. It’s clear that all conditions have been created here for holding such sports competitions. You organize competitions at the level of the Olympics," the ambassador stressed.

Besides, he noted that grace Gretel Mendoza represents Cuba at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

"Our athletes trained a lot, preparing for these competitions. We know that the level of other gymnasts is very high. It’s important for Cuba to participate in such a significant international sporting event as the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup," Concepcion added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.