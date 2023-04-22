Azerbaijani grace reaches World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics final in ball exercise program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijani grace Zohra Aghamirova reached the final at the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the ball exercise program, Trend reports.

Aghamirova scored 32,000 points following their performance in the qualification of the ball exercise program, taking the fourth position, which allowed her to reach the final.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.