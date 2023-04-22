BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is excellent place to hold competitions, German athlete Melanie Dargel participating in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku told Trend.

"I started my performance in the qualification with an exercise with the ball, which for me is a little unusual since I'm used to performing with a hoop at first. The qualification went well. Of course, not everything worked out, but without falling out the apparatus, which is also pleasing," Grace noted.

Dargel stressed that this is her participation in the competitions held in Baku.

"The gymnastics arena in Baku is very large and beautiful, and the organizers of the competitions help the participants in everything. Daria Varfolomeyeva and I’m representing Germany at the World Cup in Baku. The mood for the second day of the competition is good and fighting, and I will try to perform better than yesterday," she said.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.