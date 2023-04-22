Romanian athlete looking forward to perform at World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. I’m looking forward to perform [in the second day] at the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Romanian athlete Annaliese Dragan told Trend.

"The first day of the competition went well. I'm excited. All my programs are different, and I can't even choose an exercise with which gymnastic apparatus I like more," she said.

Speaking about the organization of competitions in Baku, the grace emphasized the high level of the World Cup.

“I like everything here. I had enough time to prepare for the competitions, the National Gymnastics Arena has a good training room, a lot of carpets, and all conditions have been created,” Dragan stressed.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.