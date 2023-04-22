Spanish athlete happy to reach final of FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. I’m happy to reach the final of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the hoop exercises, Spanish athlete Polina Berezina participating in the World Cup told Trend.

Berezina made the remark after qualifying performances within the second day of the World Cup.

"On the first day of the competition, I performed better - I completed the programs with a hoop and a ball, and reached the final. Today, with maces, I made a small mistake, which affected the assessment,” she said.

“I'm glad to reach the final of exercises with a hoop, I love this program. I'll work on its details and throws a little more. In the final, there is high competitiveness, strong gymnasts, but I am happy that I am in the top eight with a hoop," the athlete noted.

The Spanish grace added that the organization of competitions in Baku is always impeccable.

"I'm glad to perform again in Baku. I like the gym, and the audience supporting all the gymnasts. Therefore, I'm glad that the European Championships will also be held in Baku. The fact that we were able to try out the program at the World Cup will help us come to the European Championships more prepared," Berezina said.

She expressed regret for not having enough time to walk around the city and see the sights.

“There is no time, I am completely immersed in the competition, now I need to tune in to the performance,” the grace concluded.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.