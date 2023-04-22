Moldovan ambassador talks excellent conditions at Baku National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Excellent conditions for athletes are created for athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Moldovan Ambassador Alexander Yesaulenko told Trend.

Yesaulenko made the remark during his visit to the National Gymnastics Arena in the Azerbaijani capital within the framework of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I want to thank the organizers for the excellent hosting of the World Cup. Unfortunately, we do not have such conditions in Moldova, but, naturally, we strive to develop sports, including gymnastics. Baku is a great example, here is a fantastic Gymnastic Arena, built according to the most modern world standards, and this is not the only sports facility, it’s seen how much attention the country's leadership pays to the development of sports and this is worthy of the highest praise," he said.

The ambassador stressed that he is a fan of judo, but after attending the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions, this sport also attracted his attention.

"Thanks to the World Cup, which I attended, I will probably become a fan of gymnastics, this is a beautiful, elegant sport," he concluded.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.