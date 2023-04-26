Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency makes considerable savings for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency saved more than 1.1 million manat ($650,000) over the year, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov said at a conference on "Women and Intellectual Property: Innovation and Creativity", Trend reports.

According to him, this took place due to a decrease in the number of public employees of the agency by 43 people, and the total headcount by 32 people.

"Only the salaries of the Intellectual Property Agency personnel, equated to public employees, are financed from the state budget. Expenses for the maintenance of the agency and the activities of two subordinate centers are carried out on the basis of the principle of self-financing, which confirms the effectiveness of the institutional reform," Imanov noted.

He stressed that namely therefore the tasks facing the intellectual property system are determined by Azerbaijan's innovation policy and serve the economic reforms carried out in the country.

The Intellectual Property Agency was established by the Presidential Decree on September 10, 1993. The main functions of the agency are the creation of favorable legal conditions for potential people seeking to make contributions to scientific research in the country, literature, and art; protection of copyright, related to intellectual property and conducting state policy in the field of the international cultural exchange; representation of Azerbaijan in international events, encouraging cooperation with similar agencies abroad; state registration of scientific, cultural and art works, and others.