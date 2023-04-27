Final day of 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics taking place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The final day of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is taking place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on April 27, Trend reports.

Today, gymnasts in the pre-juniors age category demonstrate exercises with clubs, and juniors will present programs with clubs and a ribbon.

Meanwhile, teams in group exercises in the kids age category will perform in the program without objects and with five jump ropes, while group teams in the pre-juniors age category will perform with five hoops. At the same time, teams in the juniors age category will present compositions with five balls.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club who participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids (born in 2013-2015), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), and juniors (born in 2008-2010) perform in individual programs and as teams in group exercises.