Competitive spirit, big sports dreams - 28th Baku Championship winners share impressions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Baku Olympic Stadium has hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the individual all-around among athletes in the pre-junior age category (born in 2011-2012), Trend reports.

In the all-around among gymnasts from this age category, the first place was taken by Azada Atakishiyeva representing Ojag Sport Club, the second place - by Alina Kolesnikova from the same club, while the third position - by Yelizaveta Yefremova from the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves.

Gold medalist Atakishiyeva noted that the preparation and the competitions themselves are a good way to test oneself, one’s physical abilities.

“I’m satisfied with my results at the championship, adding another medal to the treasury of awards. A wonderful atmosphere reigned in the hall, I want there to be as many such competitions as possible,” she said.

Silver medalist Kolesnikova has been doing rhythmic gymnastics for about six years. According to her, of all gymnastic subjects, it’s most difficult to work with a ribbon.

"Due to the excitement, it was a little difficult to get ready, the coach supported me, saying that I should overcome the excitement, otherwise I won’t achieve anything. I dream of becoming a world champion, but for this it’s needed to train hard, develop willpower and not be afraid of difficulties," Kolesnikova said.

Yefremova, who won the bronze medal, admitted that the competition left very pleasant emotions.

"Exercise with a hoop from all the programs was easier for me. On the first day of the performance, I was very excited, but on the next days I got used to it and it became easier. I’m satisfied with the result of the competition,” she noted. “When watching the performances of the members of the Azerbaijani national team in rhythmic gymnastics - Zohra Aghamirova, team members in group exercises and other graces, I see how they perform their programs, and understand that if I work hard, I can become like them."

Yefremova added that in rhythmic gymnastics she’s attracted by the refinement and beauty of movement.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on April 25-27.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, Sports and Recreation Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Grace Sports Club.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.