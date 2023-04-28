School construction well advanced in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Design estimates are being prepared for the construction of complete secondary schools for 960 pupils in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan and Kalbajar cities, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the construction work is scheduled to begin in the above cities in September-October 2023.

The ministry said that the construction of a complete secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade and a complete secondary school No. 1 (both for 960 pupils) began in Jabrayil and Aghdam cities.

The construction of the school in Aghdam is planned to be completed by September 15, 2023.

Besides, design estimates are also being prepared for the design and restoration of a real school with the preservation of the historical building in Shusha city.

In September-October this year, it’s planned to begin work on the construction of the Fuzuli Vocational Lyceum.

Capital repairs of secondary school No. 2 in Lachin City have begun.

The construction of a complete secondary school No. 1 for 960 pupils in Shusha city has been going on since May 12, 2021, and its construction is planned to be completed by September 15 this year, added the ministry.

The Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022.

According to the action plan, the Ministry of Science and Education was instructed to prepare proposals for the construction and restoration of educational institutions in settlements in accordance with the territorial planning documents for 2022-2026.

In accordance with the action plan, it’s planned to construct and restore seven preschool and general education institutions in the Shusha district, 29 in the Aghdam district, 23 in the Fuzuli district, 21 in the Zangilan district, 30 in the Kalbajar district, 21 in the Lachin district, 16 in the Gubadli district, 25 in the Jabrayil district, 20 in the Khojavand district, and five in the Tartar district (including Sugovushan and Talish settlements).