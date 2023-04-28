Azerbaijan to build Central Park in Fuzuli within city's master plan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Central Park is being created in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district liberated from Armenian occupation in order to reconstruct the infrastructure and restore the ecological balance, Trend reports with reference to the Karabakh Revival Fund of Azerbaijan.

According to a new project within the framework of the city's master plan, the park is planned to be laid out on an area of 22.47 hectares.

Currently, by order and with the financial support of the fund, one of the companies is developing design and estimate documentation for the construction of the Fuzuli Central Park. It is planned to create recreation and picnic areas, sports, an amphitheater, cafes, restaurants and other facilities on the territory of the park.

In the park, in accordance with the terrain and the ecological environment, it is expected to plant such tree species as Eldar pine, oriental plane tree, Leyland cypress, Italian stone pine, maple tree, willows, olive trees, and others, as well as various ornamental shrubs and flowers.

Information about the upcoming work on the project of the Fuzuli Central Park was presented during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Fuzuli district in May last year.

