Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,380 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,867 of them have recovered, and 10,241 people have died. Currently, 272 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 753 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,590,257 tests have been conducted so far.