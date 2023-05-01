Azerbaijani civilian dies following mine explosion in Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. An Azerbaijani civilian was blown up by an anti-tank mine in Jojug Marjanly village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to ANAMA, a resident of Fuzuli district’s Gazakhlar village Ogtay Alishov, born in 1964, engaged in animal husbandry, on horseback crossed to a non-demined area, and died following the mine explosion.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [following the second Karabakh war] up to date, a total of 299 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 55 of them were killed, 244 people were injured of varying severity.