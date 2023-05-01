Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. As many as three people have been vaccinated with the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,960,877 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,697 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,881,246 people – the second dose, 3,402,779 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,155 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.