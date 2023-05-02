Amendments to Family Code discussed in Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Changes are being made to the Family Code in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Amendments to the code were discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, Article 145.8 (the total number of children in a foster family with both parents, including their own children, cannot exceed five, and the total number of children in a foster family with one parent cannot exceed three) and Article 145.9. (the number of foster children in foster families should not exceed three (for except in cases when foster children are brothers and sisters) are added to the code.

Moreover, according to the new article 145.10, in order to prevent cases that could harm the mental, physical, emotional, and psychological development of a child transferred to a foster family, the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority must take into account the age difference of children transferred to a foster family.

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.