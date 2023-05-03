Azerbaijan to set up ballot boxes for voting at upcoming Türkiye presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A total of 15 ballot boxes will be set for Turkish citizens in Azerbaijan, to vote for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election in Türkiye on May 14, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci told reporters, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that preparations have been completed for Turkish citizens residing permanently or temporarily outside Türkiye to be able to vote in the elections.

"The voting process of our citizens living outside of Türkiye is starting in the presidential and parliamentary election. Nine of the ballot boxes will be set in Baku, three in Ganja and three in Nakhchivan. Our citizens will be able to vote in Baku, Nakhchivan and Ganja from 9:00 to 21:00 (GMT +4) on May 5," he added.

The voting process of Turkish citizens living abroad in connection with the presidential and parliamentary election began on April 27.

In total, over 64 million people will take part in the voting, of whom more than 3.4 million live abroad.

Among the voters living abroad, over 1.59 million are women, which is 46.7 percent of the total number of voters abroad. Besides, the number of men is 1.82 million, or 53.3 percent of voters.