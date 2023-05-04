Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran via Caspian Sea (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The technical observation point of the coastal guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea identified an unknown target moving from Iran in a northerly direction on May 3, at 12:50 (GMT +4), Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, as a result of the joint activities of the technical observation point of the coastal guard and the patrol ship of the border guard, the smuggling of over six kilograms of marijuana from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented.

Within the recent months drug smuggling from Iran's territory has intensified. Azerbaijan has been dealing with numerous drug-trafficking attempts, all of which have been prevented.

In particular, recently, a drug bust from Iran was prevented in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on March 18.

Another case, also related to drug smuggling from Iran, happened on April 19, when 20.6 kilograms of marijuana were seized in Horadiz (Fuzuli district), near the border detachment under the State Border Service.