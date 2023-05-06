The 7th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The 7th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics started on May 6 in the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Some 36 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sport club in Zagatala, Shamakhi and Agdash, Olympic Sports Complexes in Absheron, Sumgait, Lankaran, Ismayilli, Masalli, Gusar, Goychay, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir take part in the competitions.

Gymnasts perform in the age categories: kids (born in 2013-2015), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), and juniors (born in 2008-2010).

The athletes in the "kids" age category will perform with clubs and ribbons, pre-juniors - with balls and clubs, and juniors - hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons.

The winners will be determined in the individual all-around.