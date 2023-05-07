Participating in Baku Marathon 2023 is great honor - second Karabakh war veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Participating in the Baku Marathon 2023, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is a great honor for me, second Karabakh war veteran Turab Mamedov told Trend.

He noted that the marathon is organized at a very high level.

"It is with great pleasure that we participate in the marathon together with our veteran friends. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation pays great attention to veterans, as usual. Therefore, I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation," he said.

The sixth "Baku Marathon 2023" has started at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As many as 19,500 participants have been registered.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which will be held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points will be on the National Flag Square.