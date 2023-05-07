Winners of Baku Marathon 2023 named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The winners of the Baku Marathon 2023 have been defined, Trend reports.

Ukrainian Bogdan Simanovich finished first among men. David Baratashvili from Georgia took the second place, followed by Arkan Choban from Türkiye.

Among women, the first place was taken by Ukrainian Natalia Simonovich. The second was Hasibe Demir from Türkiye, followed by another representative from Ukraine Valentina Poltavskaya.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.