Countdown to start of World Taekwondo Championship in Baku begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. 20 days left before the start of the World Taekwondo Championship, which will be held in Baku from May 29 to June 4, Trend reports.

The competition, which will be organized for the 26th time, is timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation and the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. On this occasion, a number of events and an anniversary concert will be held as part of the championship.

In the 7-day championship, Azerbaijan will be represented by Sayyad Dadashov, Gashim Magomedov, Khanoglan Kerimov, Javad Agayev, Eltay Gafarov, Aliaskar Aliyev, Taleh Suleymanov, Khamidrza Badrialiabadi, Minaya Akbarova, Patimat Abakorava, Samarruh Osmanova, Fatima Majidova and Farida Azizova. Competitions will be held in Baku Crystal Hall.

The right to host the World Championship was granted to Baku a year ago.