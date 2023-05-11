Visit of international travelers to Azerbaijani Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 09:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The visit of international travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur has begun, Trend reports.

The delegation is headed by Bengt Hildebrand, who represents the club, which unites travelers of Scandinavian origin.

Within three days, the delegation plans to visit Fuzuli, Khojavend, Aghdam, Tartar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil.

First, travelers will be able to observe the mine clearance process in Fuzuli. Then it is planned to visit the Azykh cave in the Khojavend district, the city of Agdam, as well as meet with families returned to the village of Talish in the Tartar district.

The participants of the trip will see the consequences of the Armenian occupation. They will also be provided with information about the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan on the lands liberated from occupation.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the British "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.

As part of these trips, more than 200 travelers visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Currently, there are more than 30 international travelers in the delegation that arrived from Sweden.