Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for soldier killed following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The body of Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra-active active military service Orkhan Novruzalizade killed following a recent Armenian provocation, was delivered to the house where he lived in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district, Trend reports.

The farewell ceremony for the martyr was held in the house, and then the martyr was buried in Aghstafa cemetery.

Novruzalizade was killed as a result of a provocation by units of the Armenian Armed Forces on May 11.

Besides, the serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Muslim Mahmudlu was seriously wounded in the head.