Women hold leadership positions in many of Azerbaijan’s NGOs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The number of non-governmental organizations is growing every year in Azerbaijan, and many of these NGOs have women in leadership positions, Chair of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on Family, Women and Children issues Hijran Huseynova said during the SHE Congress conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that the number of women managers in almost all spheres of business is growing every year in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani women are creating new types and formats of entrepreneurship and forming a new ecosystem of competition," she said.

The chair of the Milli Majlis committee said that earlier in the parliamentary elections, the number of women candidates was only four percent across Azerbaijan. "This figure has grown to more than 40 percent today," she added.