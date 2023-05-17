Finalist junior teams at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The finalists were determined according to the results of the qualification competitions of junior teams in group exercises at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The teams of Israel (30.500 points), Bulgaria (30.450 points), Azerbaijan (29.450 points), Italy (28.650 points), Ukraine (28.250 points), Germany (27.850 points), Greece (27.050 points) and Hungary (26.650 points) reached the finals in the exercises with five jump ropes.

Teams representing Israel (31.100 points), Ukraine (30.000 points), Azerbaijan (29.000 points), Bulgaria (28.800 points), Spain (28.700 points), Poland (27.900 points), Germany (26.850 points) and Greece (26.550 points) passed to the finals of the five-ball program.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the European Championship, junior teams performed in group exercises (programs with five jump ropes and five balls).

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.