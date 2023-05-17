Screening of "Mariupolis 2" documentary held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A screening of the "Mariupolis 2" (Mariupol 2) documentary film, telling about the life of Mariupol residents in the conditions of war, was held at the Rotunda Hall of Landmark Hotel, in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

This film was directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius, the winner of the European Film Awards 2022.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas and Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevskyi spoke at the screening.

In 2022, Mantas Kvedaravicius (1976-2022) went back to Ukraine, Mariupol, at the heart of the war, to be with the people he had met and filmed in 2015.

Following his death, his producers and collaborators have put all their strength into continuing transmitting his work, his vision and his films.

The film became the best documentary film of 2022 according to the European Film Academy, and at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival it was awarded with "Golden Eye" special jury award.