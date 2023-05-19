Atmosphere at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships magical - young spectator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. It is great that the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held in Baku, young spectator Fatima Aliyeva told Trend.

"I was looking forward to these competitions. It is great that Baku is hosting the European Championship, and we have the opportunity to observe the wonderful programs of gymnasts firsthand," Fatima Aliyeva said.

She added that she is visiting the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time, and the impressions of the atmosphere reigning here are magical.

She added that she is at the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time, and the impressions of the atmosphere reigning here are magical.

"It is difficult to put into words the beauty of this hall, I am overwhelmed with emotions. I do rhythmic gymnastics myself. I am attracted by the beauty, grace of this sport," she added.

She wishes the Azerbaijani gymnasts successful performances.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the motto "Shine like a star".

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.