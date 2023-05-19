Mascot Luigi entertains audience and gymnasts at 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Competitions of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics are taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The championship in Baku allows fans of rhythmic gymnastics to watch the magnificent and fascinating performances of the best gymnasts from Europe.

The mascot of the European Gymnastics - a monkey named Luigi is present at the event as well, entertaining both athletes and spectators.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the motto "Shine like a star".

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.