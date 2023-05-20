Fourth day of 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The fourth day of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The final of the individual all-around (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) among the seniors will be held on May 20, in which 24 gymnasts will compete. From the Azerbaijani side, the gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will perform in the final.

Meanwhile, qualification competitions among senior teams in group exercises will start at 19:00 (GMT+4) and, in turn, Azerbaijani team will start performing after 21:00 (GMT+4).

According to the results of the qualification, winners and prize-winners in the all-around among teams in group exercises, finalists in exercises with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls will be determined. The junior team in group exercises include Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

Currently, the Azerbaijani national team has two bronze medals at the championship - in the all-around and in the five-ball program, won by the junior team in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.