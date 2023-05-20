Azerbaijan holding "Baku Heart Days" 8th International Congress (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The "Baku Heart Days" 8th International Congress dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The congress is featuring discussions of the latest scientific innovations in the field of healthcare with the participation of foreign cardiologists and cardiac surgeons.

Renowned cardiologist, Professor Murat Tuzcu, who was the physician of Heydar Aliyev at the Cleveland Clinic, is the honorary guest of the congress.

The event's organizer is Azerbaijan Society for Cardiovascular Surgery.

On May 19, within the event, a round table themed "Future of Cardiovascular Surgery in the Turkic World" with the participation of specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan was held.

On May 20-21, discussions of the latest scientific innovations in this field of healthcare are being held with the participation of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from more than 20 countries.