Tactical exercises held in Azerbaijan Naval Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Naval Forces held tactical exercises in accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.

According to the exercise plan, the ships left the basing site on alert and accomplished combat tasks on protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Naval Forces units also fulfilled the tasks on destroying terrorist-sabotage groups at sea and organizing underwater anti-sabotage defense.

The military personnel of the Naval Forces demonstrated high professionalism in the exercises focused on improving the skills of commanders and headquarters on working out joint activities with naval commandos, organization of combat activities, and management of forces in combat during the execution of tasks on the assignment of ship tactical groups in various conditions.