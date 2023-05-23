Azerbaijani delegation holds several meetings within World Health Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Health Minister Teymur Musayev is holding bilateral meetings with the health ministers of the World Health Organization’s member countries and other working events within the 76th World Health Assembly, Trend reports.

One of the meetings was held with a delegation headed by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands Ernst Kuipers.

Speaking about successful cooperation in many areas, including health and medical science, Musayev noted great potential for the exchange of experience between national public health institutions.

"The Dutch healthcare system, owing to the combination of high quality medical care and accessible medical services for all population categories, is rightfully considered one of the best in Europe. Moreover, the Netherlands is one of the leading countries in the development, production and sale of medical equipment," the Azerbaijani minister said.

He also expressed hope for the successful establishment of cooperation between the health ministries of the two countries.

Kuipers stressed that in order to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system in the countries, there are all the necessary tools for interaction in the field of medical education.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, the application of academic practices in the field of transplantation, the implementation of joint projects and other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Vice President, Global Head of Government and Public Affairs of Royal Philips (a world leader in the development and production of medical equipment) Jan-Willem Scheijgrond.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

A wide exchange of views also took place on the introduction of high-tech equipment manufactured by Royal Philips in the healthcare of Azerbaijan and the use of the achievements of the know-how of the Dutch company in the course of medical research in the country.

Besides, a bilateral meeting was held with the Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool (a UN-supported public health organization whose mission is to expand access to life-saving medicines and promote their development) Charles Gore.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the organization of production and sale of a wider range of medicines with international patents and high quality certificates in Azerbaijan.

Previously, within the assembly, Azerbaijani delegation held meeting with the head of the WHO European Bureau Hans Kluge, and with the Global Fund (GB) led by Head of the Grant Management Division of the GB Mark Edington.

The 76th World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva on May 21–30.