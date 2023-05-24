Bakcell opens new shop in Aghali village of Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

On May 19, 2023, a Bakcell shop opened in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district.

The new shop offers the residents of Aghali a full range of Bakcell products and services, including mobile numbers and phone accessories.

The opening ceremony of the shop was attended by village residents, as well as representatives of Bakcell and local authorities. The opening was marked by an entertainment program specially prepared for children. As a pleasant surprise for the young residents of the smart village, games and fun contests were organized for them. At the end of the program, the children received exciting gifts from Bakcell.

Bakcell, a part of NEQSOL Holding is conducting a large-scale campaign under the slogan of “Be the fastest with Bakcell”.