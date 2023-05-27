Prosecutor General's Office launches investigation of mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Prosecutor General's Office of Tovuz district received information about a mine explosion in the village of Alibeyli on May 27, the prosecutor's office told Trend.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that Abdulla Aleskerov, born in 1948, was injured as a result of a mine explosion.

In turn, police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The district's Prosecutor General's Office is investigating this fact.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.