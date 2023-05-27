Azerbaijan initiates criminal case against two detained Armenian saboteurs (UPDATE)

First version published at 12:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. An attempt by a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 26 at a site near the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district was prevented, Trend reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Border Service have issued a joint statement on this issue.

As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen serving at the border-combat point, the movement of the sabotage group was detected in a timely manner and the necessary measures were taken. Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained.

During the investigation conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan on this fact, grounds for suspicion were revealed that Armenian servicemen Arut Khovakimyan, Karen Gazaryan and others on May 26, 2023, at about 16:00 (GMT+4), carrying firearms and ammunition, illegally crossed the guarded state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The servicemen, by bypassing checkpoints and customs control in order to violate public security in Azerbaijan, spread panic among the population and deaths, as well as cause harm to their health, and significant property damage they wanted to influence the decision made by the state authorities of Azerbaijan, contradicting its territorial integrity, and lead to the incitement of national enmity.

They opened fire with firearms at the servicemen of the N-th military unit of the Border Troops of the State Border Service, located in the village of Razdara of the Zangilan district and carrying out the protection of the state border, threatening to commit a terrorist act.

In connection with the above, the Prosecutor General's Office decided to initiate criminal proceedings under articles of the Criminal Code 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, using firearms), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, carrying, possession of firearms by a group of persons in collusion).

The criminal case was also initiated under articles 283.2.1 (incitement of ethnic hatred and enmity with the use of violence) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group).

Based on the collected evidence, Khovakimyan and Gazaryan were detained as suspects and brought to the investigation.

Currently, the necessary investigative measures are being carried out in the criminal case.

Detailed information on the progress and results of the investigation will be provided to the public.