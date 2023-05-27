Azerbaijan Railways to boost number of Baku-Gabala-Baku travels due to summer season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, taking into account the growing passenger traffic in the Baku-Gabala-Baku direction due to the start of the summer season, will increase the number of the trips since June 3, 2023, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, a train departing from the Baku railway station to Gabala at 08:00 (GMT +4) on Saturdays and Sundays will arrive at its destination at 11:20, and a train departing from Gabala on the same days at 19:00 will arrive at Baku railway station at 22:20.

One-way fare on the route is 14 manat ($8.2) for standard class. The tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Baku railway station or online on the official website of Azerbaijan Railways (https://ticket.ady.az/ticket-search).

The high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route were launched from March 18, 2023.