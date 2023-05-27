Prosecutor's office comments, following explosion of ammunition in Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. On May 27, the district prosecutor's office received a message about an explosion in the territory of the village of Chaily, Terter dostrict, Trend reports citing prosecutor's office.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that Askerov Mahsin Hasan oglu, born in 1986, who was engaged in construction work in the this area, was injured as a result of a munition explosion in this area.

An investigation is underway on this fact in the prosecutor's office of the Terter district.