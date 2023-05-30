Azerbaijan to offer tax and customs privileges for mine clearance equipment and armored vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Tax and customs privileges will be applied to the production of mine clearance equipment and armor protection clothing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 30, which was put up for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

As part of the cleaning of territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as other territories of the country exposed to the effects of war, from mines and unexploded ordnance, explosive devices and other explosive remnants, the import of all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts are exempt from tax from March 1, 2023, for a period of 5 years.

Moreover, individual protective clothing, tools, equipment, components and raw materials, technologies of their creation and (or) production, as well as mine-detecting dogs are also exempt from paying tax.

After discussion, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.